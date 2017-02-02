Museum of Science and Industry's 'Brick by Brick' exhibition extended through Labor Day

If you still haven't made your way to the Museum of Science and Industry to see the amazing LEGO models on display in the "Brick by Brick" exhibition, you're in luck. While the exhibit was originally scheduled to close on February 5, MSI announced this morning that the giant plastic brick creations will be sticking around until September 4.

Visitors to the exhibition (which requires a separate timed ticket) can learn about architecture and engineering through LEGO building activities or simply gaze at the models on display, including a 60-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge, Disney's World's castle and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai—all designed and built by LEGO Certified Professional Adam Reed Tucker. To celebrate the exhibit's extension, Tucker is adding a 5-foot-tall replica of the Ferris wheel that debuted at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago to the "Brick by Brick" collection.

In our 4-star review of the exhibition, we lauded the way it uses LEGO bricks to frame an "exploration of architectural principles, famous structures and the power of creativity."

Whether you're geeking out over The LEGO Batman Movie or coming up with alternate builds for your Chicago skyline LEGO set, you should take the opportunity to see the detailed creations on display in "Brick by Brick" before they're disassembled.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.