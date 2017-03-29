Music Box will show free outdoor movies at Wrigley Field this summer

The Music Box Theatre will program an outdoor movie series this summer at the new public plaza adjacent to Wrigley Field, which is set to open when the Chicago Cubs play their home opener on April 10.

Currently dubbed the Park at Wrigley—temporarily, until a buyer is secured for long-term naming rights—the 50,000-square-foot plaza includes a permanent big screen affixed to the Cubs’ new office building. The Music Box has selected a series of family-friendly films for free screenings, beginning Wednesday, June 14 with (naturally) Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Other movies on the schedule include the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book (June 28), Rookie of the Year (July 12), the original Ghostbusters (July 26) and The Sandlot (August 9). The series will conclude on August 23 with a title yet to be announced.

The Park at Wrigley is operated by Hickory Street Capital, the real estate development company owned by the Ricketts family, who are also the owners of the Chicago Cubs. The plaza is also expected to host events like farmers markets, concerts and food festivals. The Ricketts’ redevelopment of the area surrounding Wrigley Field also includes the new Hotel Zachary, set to open in 2018.

