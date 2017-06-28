Navy Pier will host new works by Jeanne Gang and Nick Cave this fall

Public art is popping up everywhere in Chicago this summer, thanks in part to the city's Year of Public Art initiative. This fall, we can expect even more beautiful works to appear throughout the city, as the Chicago Architecture Biennial and EXPO Chicago make their respective returns. Even Navy Pier is getting in on the creative spirit that's coursing through the city this year, as it prepares to host a new site-specific project created by Aqua Tower architect Jeanne Gang and contemporary artist Nick Cave.

In conjunction with the Chicago Architecture Biennial and EXPO Chicago, "Here Hear Chicago" will combine live performances created by Cave with objects designed by Gang. The performances will utilize Cave's signature soundsuits—fuzzy, full-body costumes the accentuate the movement of dancers—and include music by jazz artist Kahil El'Zabar, the Chicago Children’s Choir and more local artists.

The first free performance is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 13 in Navy Pier’s Grand Ballroom at 8pm, coinciding with the opening of EXPO Chicago (which runs from September 13 to 17 at Navy Pier). A full schedule of free performances will be released later this year.

For a sneak peek of what to expect at these free performances, take a look at Cave's soundsuits in action below.

