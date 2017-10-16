Netflix is turning an Indiana Target into the Upside Down on Tuesday

Still mourning the loss of Emporium's Stranger Things pop-up bar in Logan Square? On Tuesday, October 17, return to the Upside Down for one night only as a Target in Granger, Indiana, transforms into 1980s Hawkins to celebrate the launch of an exclusive line of Stranger Things merch. (We already Google Mapped it for you: It's a 100-mile drive from Chicago.)

Fans who make the trek will be rewarded with a Netflix-curated experience that includes an arcade, a "green screen experience," snacks inspired by the show, a life-size Hawkins Lab van, autograph giveaways and more. And if we know one thing about Netflix, it's that they don't half-ass anything. Grab your walkie talkies, hop in the car and head to Granger, Indiana (155 University Dr E) from 4 to 7pm tomorrow.

