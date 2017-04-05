Netflix's 'Easy' is filming in Chicago this week

Filming is underway for the second season of the Netflix series Easy, and there's a chance you already know someone who will be in the upcoming episodes—not a person, per se, but a type. Netflix put out a casting call late last month looking for several notable Chicago types (where my coffee shop hipsters at?) to work on scenes being filmed in the Windy City between April 4 and April 7.

Easy, which premiered on Netflix last September, is a true-to-life comedy series that follows a rotating cast of characters through the ups and downs of sex, dating and life on the North Side of Chicago. The show's creator, Joe Swanberg, is himself a resident of Lincoln Square, which is a stones throw away from where filming is said to be taking place. According to the casting call, filming will take place in the Logan Square and Roscoe Village areas.

Details about the upcoming season of the show have been sparse, but signs that filming has already started are popping up around town, literally. According to DNAinfo, filming notices for Wednesday were posted on Wolcott Avenue in Bowmanville, and Swanberg was also spotted this week in North Center. The "Filming in Chicago" Twitter account also gave some hints as to where Swanberg and crew might be shooting next.