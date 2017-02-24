  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

New block of ‘Hamilton’ Chicago tickets on sale February 28

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 12:00am

New block of ‘Hamilton’ Chicago tickets on sale February 28
Photograph: Joan Marcus
The Chicago cast of Hamilton

Get ready for another shot at Hamilton tickets. The Chicago company of the behemoth Broadway hit is releasing 16 more weeks of tickets, to go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at 10am.

The new block of tickets covers September 19, 2017, to January 7, 2018 at The PrivateBank Theatre. It's a shorter span than the first two blocks, which each measured six months. The initial batch, which stretched from the first preview performance on September 27, 2016 to March 19, 2017, basically broke Ticketmaster when it went on sale last summer. The second block, released on the day of the first preview, extended availability to September 17 of this year. Those seats didn’t disappear as quickly; a Ticketmaster search shows good availability for performances in August and September.

You can also enter the daily digital lottery for a pair of $10 tickets. Still need convincing? Read my five-star review from opening night in October.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 404 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments