New block of ‘Hamilton’ Chicago tickets on sale February 28

Get ready for another shot at Hamilton tickets. The Chicago company of the behemoth Broadway hit is releasing 16 more weeks of tickets, to go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at 10am.

The new block of tickets covers September 19, 2017, to January 7, 2018 at The PrivateBank Theatre. It's a shorter span than the first two blocks, which each measured six months. The initial batch, which stretched from the first preview performance on September 27, 2016 to March 19, 2017, basically broke Ticketmaster when it went on sale last summer. The second block, released on the day of the first preview, extended availability to September 17 of this year. Those seats didn’t disappear as quickly; a Ticketmaster search shows good availability for performances in August and September.

You can also enter the daily digital lottery for a pair of $10 tickets. Still need convincing? Read my five-star review from opening night in October.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.