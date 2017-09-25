New Chicago food hall Forum 55 reveals vendor lineup

The food hall craze shows no sign of slowing down, and we’re totally okay with that. The latest player in the scene is Forum 55, which is slated to open next month at 55 East Monroe Street in the Loop. Today we learned a bit more about what to expect from the forthcoming food hall. The marketplace will be open for breakfast (7–10am) and lunch (11am–2pm) with vendors like Mercadito Taqueria, Butcher & Larder Grill and Friends Ramen & Friends Sushi.

What sets this food hall apart? Beyond featuring independent restaurants, the space will act as a “business incubator for minority-owned start-ups, a rotating pop-up restaurant concept, a marketplace, and one of Chicago’s largest salad bars to source directly from area farmers,” according to a press release. Check out the full lineup below and stay tuned for the anticipated opening come October.

- The Apron Exchange: A “food service incubator” that will help female– and minority-owned businesses get ideas off the ground.

- Butcher & Larder Grill: Like the original butcher counter at Local Foods… but formatted for Loop lunchers with a burger, BLT and chicken sandwich on the menu.

- Community Garden: The Garden will be stocked with fresh produce from nearby farmers.

- Flo & Santos Pizza & Pierogi: Tavern-style pizza meets Polish dumplings at this South Loop import.

- Friends Ramen & Friends Sushi: The Friends franchise will offer poke bowls, ramen and sushi.

- Mercadito Taqueria: Tacos, fresh salsa, ceviche, elote and lobster mac and cheese are on deck at this Mercadito offshoot.

- Monroe Street Market: Busy? Grab pastries, doughnuts, sandwiches and salads from this quick-service counter.

- The Pop-Up: Chef Joel Cooper will offer a rotating selection of chef-driven global fare including pasta, build-your-own basmati rice bowls, bibimbap and more.

- Pork & Mindy’s: Food Network chef-lebrity Jeff Mauro brings his meaty sandwiches to the Loop.

- Prelude: This old-school omelette station will offer made-to-order eggs and breakfast sandwiches.

- The Sandwich Shop: Yet another sandwich option will serve made-to-order stacks on artisan bread.