Newberry Library is archiving signs from the Women’s March

An estimated 250,000 demonstrators attended the Women’s March on Chicago, and one of the city’s world-famous research institutions is working to preserve the event's historical significance. The Newberry Library is asking people who attended the Saturday rally in Grant Park and those who were at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., to donate items such as signs, banners, photographs, pins, buttons and posters from either event.

On Facebook, the Newberry began urging people to save their signs and other ephemera from the rallies in order to help the library “build a living archive of modern protest that includes voices from across the city.” Feedback was so overwhelming that the library is now considering ways to manage donated materials.

“The response to our call for materials has been awe-inspiring, but also above and beyond what we expected,” said Alex Teller, director of communications and editorial services at Newberry Library. “So, we're probably going to have to create some donating criteria to manage the influx of stuff.”

For now, anyone interested in donating materials is asked to direct message the library on Facebook or Twitter.

Other research and cultural institutions are also collecting items from the D.C. march, as well as other local women's marches. They include the Bishopsgate Institute in London and the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. "We knew [the march] was a very important moment in London protest history, so we were very keen to make sure it was recorded," Stef Dickers, special collections and archives manager at the Bishopsgate Institute, told Fortune magazine.

