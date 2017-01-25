Parson's Chicken and Fish is hosting Tuesday night karaoke

We have your excuse to drink slushies in the middle of the winter, Chicago. On Tuesday nights (also known as burger nights at the chicken spot) from 9pm to midnight, you can now head to Parson's for karaoke. There will be double griddle burgers, special guests—your guess is as good as ours on who that will be—and drink specials all night long.

Count us in, we'll be doubling down on negroni slushies and doing our best attempt at Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," quite drunkenly.

