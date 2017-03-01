Peek inside SafeHouse, the spy-themed bar opening tonight in River North

In December, we received some intel indicating that spy-themed Milwaukee bar SafeHouse would be opening a Chicago outpost, located in the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown (60 E Ontario St) in River North. Now we've learned that the secret agent watering hole will open to the public tonight at 5pm, welcoming visitors into a space filled with spy gadgets, a NASA satellite and a piece of the Berlin Wall.

Just like at the bar's Milwaukee location, guests will enter through a nondescript door that simply reads "International Exports Ltd." and will be asked to provide a password before being admitted. If you don't know the password (it's same one the Milwaukee bar has used for years) you'll be asked to perform a "top-secret clearance test," which is typically a fun but potentially embarrassing activity.

Once inside, guests can choose and agent name (we recommend something a but more creative than "007") and embark on a mission while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment. Cocktails are named after famous spies, the menu boasts items like Fried C4 Cheese Curds and there's a nightly magic show at SafeHouse's Gadget Bar.

It all sounds a bit overwhelming, but James Bond devotees and Sterling Archer fanatics are sure to fall for the retro-espionage trappings. Before you go undercover and make your first visit to SafeHouse Chicago, take a look at some covert photos of River North's newest bar and restaurant.

