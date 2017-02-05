Photos from House of Vans' opening weekend

Chicago welcomed a new music venue and indoor skatepark this weekend as House of Vans opened its doors in the West Loop with a string of free events. After an opening celebration that featured performances from Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname on Friday night, the space was reconfigured for a skateboarding open house on Saturday night, where local skaters had a chance to break in the venue's ramps, rails and pool.

We were on hand as skaters an guests got their first look at the impressive warehouse space, while enjoying beverages and tacos. Take a look at our photos from the inaugural skate jam and look forward to even more events, concerts and workshops at the indoor oasis in the coming months.

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

