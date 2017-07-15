  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Photos from Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, Friday

By Zach Long Posted: Saturday July 15 2017, 10:47am

Photos from Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, Friday
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Perhaps it's been this way for a few years, but it seems that in its 12th year Pitchfork Music Festival has solidified itself as an event where people just want to hang out. On Friday, I overheard several people saying something to the effect of, “I don’t really care about any of the bands playing today, I just like being here.” That’s high praise for the atmosphere this festival has created—a place where you can while away hours running into old friends, shopping for records or waiting in line for a beer (and then a porta-potty)—but it does a disservice to just how great Friday’s musical offerings proved to be.

RECOMMENDED: Check out more photos from Pitchfork Music Festival

For the first time, the gates in Union Park opened at noon on Friday, allowing for three extra hours of music—a span of time that hosted a moody D.C. punks Priests and a rousing, electro-R&B set from Dawn Richard. Throughout the rest of the afternoon the lineup at each of the stages revolved around a theme, with indie rock’s elder statesmen holding down the Red Stage (Thurston Moore, Dirty Projectors), hip-hop dominating the Green Stage (Danny Brown, Vince Staples) and more eclectic sounds emanating from the Blue Stage (William Tyler, Kamaiyah). 

The evening ended with returning headliners LCD Soundsystem, who stretched its most recognizable tracks into an expansive, but noticeably weary performance. Aside from two new songs, it wasn’t demonstrably different than the group’s set at Lollapalooza last year or even its “farewell” show at Pitchfork Music Festival in 2011. Still, with a giant disco ball spinning above the stage and layers of synthesizers drowning out the buzz of the departing crowd, it was difficult to resist dancing (or at the very least, head-nodding) yourself clean.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, LCD Soundsystem

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, priests

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, vince staples

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, frankie cosmos

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, danny brown

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, william tyler

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, vince staples

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, dawn richards

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, Hiss Golden Messenger

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, vince staples

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, dirty projectors

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, priests

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, jaclyn rivas, danny brown

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, frankie cosmos

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, kamaiyah

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan,

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, kamaiyah

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan, frankie cosmos

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, neal o'bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 640 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest