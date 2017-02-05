  • Blog
Photos from the Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday February 5 2017, 7:59pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Happy Year of the Rooster, Chicago! Celebrating Chinese New Year is always one of the best things to do in the winter in Chicago. And though it’s a citywide fete, no one quite throws down like Chicago’s Chinatown, where upwards of 30,000 people come to take in the man-made magic. From traditional lion and dragon dances, marching bands, Chinese fireworks and more fill the streets of Archer Avenue to usher in a fresh year. This year was no exception—we popped down to Chinatown and caught some pretty epic moments from the parade. 

Recommended: Our complete guide to Chinese New Year in Chicago

 

 

