Photos from Time Out Chicago's spring magazine launch party at Flamingo Rum Club

Tuesday night we partied it up at Flamingo Rum Club to celebrate the release of our spring magazine! Complete with delicious cocktails made with Stolen Rum, a cabaret show and then a few more cocktails, we created the perfect excuse for a mid-week party. Check out our photos below—and while you’re at it, get out there and grab a copy of our spring magazine for a complete guide to biking in Chicago, the best Mexican food, the coolest dance parties and so, so much more.
