Pops for Champagne is having a special on Dom Perignon for their birthday

Feeling fancy? We all know that Pops for Champagne is just the right spot for an upscale night, and through the end of the month they're making a visit even more worth it. Dom Perignon is typically far too swanky for us (I mean, a bottle usually runs for $325 at Pops), let alone a vintage. But, it's Pops’ 35th anniversary and they're celebrating in a big way. Through the end of March, you can stop by and celebrate the wine bar's birthday with a $35 glass of Dom Perignon 2004 (regularly $65). It's the perfect excuse to grab your girlfriends and start (or end) a girls’ night out. Our recommendation? Grab a reservation at one of our favorite restaurants in River North and head over to Pops for Champagne afterwards to cap off the night. Sure, it's a splurge, but you were planning on splurging if you're headed to Pops anyways, right? It's all justifiable.

