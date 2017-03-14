  • Blog
Pops for Champagne is having a special on Dom Perignon for their birthday

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 3:23pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Feeling fancy? We all know that Pops for Champagne is just the right spot for an upscale night, and through the end of the month they're making a visit even more worth it. Dom Perignon is typically far too swanky for us (I mean, a bottle usually runs for $325 at Pops), let alone a vintage. But, it's Pops’ 35th anniversary and they're celebrating in a big way. Through the end of March, you can stop by and celebrate the wine bar's birthday with a $35 glass of Dom Perignon 2004 (regularly $65). It's the perfect excuse to grab your girlfriends and start (or end) a girls’ night out. Our recommendation? Grab a reservation at one of our favorite restaurants in River North and head over to Pops for Champagne afterwards to cap off the night. Sure, it's a splurge, but you were planning on splurging if you're headed to Pops anyways, right? It's all justifiable.

