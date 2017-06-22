Portillo's lemon cake appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' for some reason

Ever since a Reddit thread led to the revival of Portillo's discontinued lemon cake, the Illinois-based fast food chain has been making a pretty big deal out of its latest dessert option (available for a limited time only, naturally). On Tuesday night, the sweet, citrus-infused cake got some national exposure in the form of a brief appearance in the opening of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The cameo, which was recorded at Portillo's newest Chicago location on Taylor Street, features the restaurant's staff holding plates of cake and hot dogs. After introducing the evening's guests, they invite viewers to "come on down and get a slice right after we start the show."

Why the late-night TV shout-out? We're not exactly sure, but Portillo's does have locations in seven states, so it's effective (if a bit niche) marketing.

Take a look at Portillo's Jimmy Kimmel appearance below and track down your own slice of lemon cake before another Reddit user has to launch a campaign to revive it (again).

