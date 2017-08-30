Red Bull Sound Select 30 Days music festival is coming to Chicago in November

November typically isn't a banner month for live music in Chicago—it's usually the season for arena shows, return visits from summer festival headliners and a bit of downtime around Thanksgiving. This year, Red Bull will inject variety (and, naturally, some energy) into 2017's penultimate month of concerts, introducing the very first Chicago edition of its Red Bull Sound Select 30 Days festival.
As its name suggests, the festival comprises 30 days of concerts and events, taking place in some of Chicago's best music venues, including Metro, Empty Bottle, Lincoln Hall and more. The lineup features plenty of established acts, including Young Thug, Migos, Whitney, Mitski, Noname and recent MTV VMA best new artist Khalid. Each bill also features emerging artists curated by Red Bull Sound Select, such as Kweku Collins, Charlotte Day Wilson, Xavier Omär, Ravyn Lenae and Smino.
In addition to a packed slate of concerts, the festival will also feature one-off events like a celebration of local hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive's 10th anniversary, a record fair presented by online music marketplace Discogs and an invitation-only photography workshop.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 6 at 10am. In order to purchase tickets, you'll need to be a Red Bull Sound Select member—don't worry, it's free and easy to sign up. Once you're registered, you'll be able to purchase up to two tickets to each show and event, all of which are priced at $15 or less (that includes the wild finale headlined by Migos and Lil Yachty).
Take a look at the full Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago lineup below and prepare yourself for a packed month of shows.
Nov 1
Young Thug
Metro
Nov 2
Whitney + NE-HI + Mt. Joy
Metro
Nov 3
Kehlani + Kodie Shane + Blaise Moore
Riviera Theater
Nov 4
Fake Shore Drive 10th Anniversary, featuring Tee Grizzley + friends of Fake Shore Drive
Portage Theater
Nov 5
Discogs Presents: Crate Diggers Chicago, a festival featuring local record vendors, food, DJ sets and live music from Polica + Ohmme
House of Vans
Nov 6
Music + Photography Master Class, an invite-only event where culture photographers will share their stories and host hands-on demonstrations.
The Annex
Nov 7
Mitski + Miya Folick + Hazel English
Lincoln Hall
Nov 8
Syd + Charlotte Day Wilson + Bailey Wiley
Metro
Nov 9
Kali Uchis + Twelve’len + Elley Duhé
Thalia Hall
Nov 10
Ibeyi + TheMIND + Koda
Metro
Nov 11
6lack + Toby Lou + Emi
Thalia Hall
Nov 12
Sabrina Claudio + Kiya Lacey + Amanda Delara
Schubas
Nov 13
Event to be announced
Nov 14
Jorja Smith + Dizzy Fae + Snoh Aalegra
Subterranean
Nov 15
Parquet Courts + Meat Wave
Empty Bottle
Nov 16
Mura Masa + Tennyson + Bonzai
Concord Music Hall
Nov 17
Alice Glass + NOLIFE + Nadia Tehran
Subterranean
Nov 18
Amine + Pell + A2
Metro
Nov 19
Lizzo + Bia + Junglepussy
Thalia Hall
Nov 20
Daniel Caesar + SiR + Cherrie
Reggies Rock Club
Nov 21
Noname + Buddy + The Last Artful, Dodgr
Concord Music Hall
Nov 22
Jacob Banks + JØSEPH + Durand Jones & The Indications
Lincoln Hall
Nov 23
It's Thanksgiving—go eat!
Nov 24
Eryn Allen Kayne+ Sidewalk Chalk
Fourth Presbyterian Church
Nov 25
Kweku Collins + Kamau + Trapo
SPACE
Nov 26
Smino + Ravyn Lenae / Monte Booker + Bari / Jay2
Lincoln Hall
Nov 27
Jungle + NoMBe + Drama Duo
Metro
Nov 28
Xavier Omär + Jesse Baez + Jake & Papa
Chop Shop
Nov 29
Khalid + Amber Mark + Marteen Estevez
Aragon Ballroom
Nov 30
Migos + Lil Yachty + Ro Ransom + Shaboozey
Riviera Theatre
