Red Bull Sound Select 30 Days music festival is coming to Chicago in November

November typically isn't a banner month for live music in Chicago—it's usually the season for arena shows, return visits from summer festival headliners and a bit of downtime around Thanksgiving. This year, Red Bull will inject variety (and, naturally, some energy) into 2017's penultimate month of concerts, introducing the very first Chicago edition of its Red Bull Sound Select 30 Days festival.

As its name suggests, the festival comprises 30 days of concerts and events, taking place in some of Chicago's best music venues, including Metro, Empty Bottle, Lincoln Hall and more. The lineup features plenty of established acts, including Young Thug, Migos, Whitney, Mitski, Noname and recent MTV VMA best new artist Khalid. Each bill also features emerging artists curated by Red Bull Sound Select, such as Kweku Collins, Charlotte Day Wilson, Xavier Omär, Ravyn Lenae and Smino.

In addition to a packed slate of concerts, the festival will also feature one-off events like a celebration of local hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive's 10th anniversary, a record fair presented by online music marketplace Discogs and an invitation-only photography workshop.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 6 at 10am. In order to purchase tickets, you'll need to be a Red Bull Sound Select member—don't worry, it's free and easy to sign up. Once you're registered, you'll be able to purchase up to two tickets to each show and event, all of which are priced at $15 or less (that includes the wild finale headlined by Migos and Lil Yachty).

Take a look at the full Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days in Chicago lineup below and prepare yourself for a packed month of shows.

Nov 1

Young Thug

Metro

Nov 2

Whitney + NE-HI + Mt. Joy

Metro

Nov 3

Kehlani + Kodie Shane + Blaise Moore

Riviera Theater

Nov 4

Fake Shore Drive 10th Anniversary, featuring Tee Grizzley + friends of Fake Shore Drive

Portage Theater

Nov 5

Discogs Presents: Crate Diggers Chicago, a festival featuring local record vendors, food, DJ sets and live music from Polica + Ohmme

House of Vans

Nov 6

Music + Photography Master Class, an invite-only event where culture photographers will share their stories and host hands-on demonstrations.

The Annex

Nov 7

Mitski + Miya Folick + Hazel English

Lincoln Hall



Nov 8

Syd + Charlotte Day Wilson + Bailey Wiley

Metro

Nov 9

Kali Uchis + Twelve’len + Elley Duhé

Thalia Hall

Nov 10

Ibeyi + TheMIND + Koda

Metro

Nov 11

6lack + Toby Lou + Emi

Thalia Hall

Nov 12

Sabrina Claudio + Kiya Lacey + Amanda Delara

Schubas

Nov 13

Event to be announced

Nov 14

Jorja Smith + Dizzy Fae + Snoh Aalegra

Subterranean

Nov 15

Parquet Courts + Meat Wave

Empty Bottle

Nov 16

Mura Masa + Tennyson + Bonzai

Concord Music Hall

Nov 17

Alice Glass + NOLIFE + Nadia Tehran

Subterranean

Nov 18

Amine + Pell + A2

Metro

Nov 19

Lizzo + Bia + Junglepussy

Thalia Hall

Nov 20

Daniel Caesar + SiR + Cherrie

Reggies Rock Club



Nov 21

Noname + Buddy + The Last Artful, Dodgr

Concord Music Hall



Nov 22

Jacob Banks + JØSEPH + Durand Jones & The Indications

Lincoln Hall

Nov 23

It's Thanksgiving—go eat!

Nov 24

Eryn Allen Kayne+ Sidewalk Chalk

Fourth Presbyterian Church

Nov 25

Kweku Collins + Kamau + Trapo

SPACE

Nov 26

Smino + Ravyn Lenae / Monte Booker + Bari / Jay2

Lincoln Hall

Nov 27

Jungle + NoMBe + Drama Duo

Metro

Nov 28

Xavier Omär + Jesse Baez + Jake & Papa

Chop Shop

Nov 29

Khalid + Amber Mark + Marteen Estevez

Aragon Ballroom

Nov 30

Migos + Lil Yachty + Ro Ransom + Shaboozey

Riviera Theatre

