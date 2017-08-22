Revolution Brewing's Oktoberfest is moving to the streets of Logan Square

For years, Revolution Brewing has held its annual Oktoberfest party as a ticketed event in its Kedzie taproom, where attendees could enjoy fresh beer and entertainment. The local brewery is pulling out the stops for this year's celebration of the seasonal beer, taking over a section of Milwaukee Avenue in front of the Revolution Brewpub and throwing a two-day street festival that will be open to the public.

Revolution's sixth Oktoberfest party will include plenty of its namesake beer, served alongside food and drinks from Chicago Distilling Company, DönerMen and the Radler. Drink enough of the German-style lager while wolfing down some currywurst and you'll almost feel like you've been transported to Berlin.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the event's expansion is its robust music lineup, which reads like a miniature version of the Pitchfork Music Festival. Indie rockers Real Estate and punk singer-songwriter Jeff Rosenstock (who played a set in Union Park earlier this summer) will headline the shindig, joined by lo-fi rocker (Sandy) Alex G and Canadian punks White Lung. Local acts like Meat Wave, Varsity, Air Credits and Peel are also scheduled to perform.

Admission will be a $5 donation, which supports the Friends of Goethe School, a nearby elementary school in Logan Square. You can take a look at the full music lineup below.

