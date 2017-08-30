Ruxbin will shutter on September 10

It’s closing time for Ruxbin, the cozy Noble Square restaurant helmed by chef/owner Edward Kim. The news came last night by way of a Facebook post: “It’s been a great seven years and as abrupt as it may seem, I feel that it’s time for us to go on Sabbatical, Ruxbin will be closing our doors on September 10th,” writes Kim. “So in our seventh year we’ve decided to stop, rejuvenate, and learn again, so that we can accomplish ‘something’ it may be a year from now, maybe more, maybe less, but we’re excited for what that something is, our lips are tight for now, and we hope that you’ll be equally excited when that time comes.”

Ruxbin, which underwent a massive renovation earlier this year, joins a long list of surprising restaurant closures to shake Chicago in 2017. There’s no word yet on how this will affect sister spot Mott St. “No long faces, and please celebrate with us for not the last, but the end of what we hope you agree has been a beautiful chapter,” Kim writes. Translation: Make one last reservation and send the Chicago favorite off with a bang.

