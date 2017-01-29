See all nine Oscar best picture nominees in one spot

Whether you’re a film buff, casual moviegoer or just an awards show junky, the Oscars are one of the biggest events in broadcast television each year. So, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with the biggest movies of 2016 and hedging your bets before sitting down to see the big reveal.

Lucky for you, ArcLight Cinemas Chicago (1500 N Clybourn Ave) is giving moviegoers the opportunity to screen all nine best picture nominees in advance of the 89th Academy Awards, which airs February 26 on ABC. This year's nominated films are:

Specific showtimes are available on ArcLight’s website.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.