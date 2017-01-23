See Ken Bone IRL at AV Club + Virgin Hotel’s Bell Hop this weekend

Ever wanted to see an internet meme in real life? Well, this weekend’s your chance—and sorry, it’s not Dat Boi or Harambe, it’s Ken Bone. This weekend’s alt-comedy showcase Bell Hop at the Virgin Hotel (sponsored by AV Club) hosts very special guest, Mr. Ken Bone. The show’s creator and host, Ian Abramson, announced the guest via Facebook Live this afternoon.

In case you forgot what the world was like before we elected President Trump, here’s a reminder: Ken Bone was the earnest, mustachioed, besweatered, undecided voter who asked a question at the end of the second Presidential Debate. Momentarily an internet darling, things turned south when Bone’s, erm, unsavory comments were uncovered deep in Reddit.

As for what Ken Bone will be doing at Bell Hop, well, unclear. Abramson told Bone to do 7 to 10 minutes of…whatever he wants. We do know there will be a Ken Bone Cocktail (a Tullamore Dew Manhattan) available for $6. Along with Bone will be performances from some of our favorite up-and-coming comedians, including Rebecca O’Neal, Sammy Arechar, Sarah Sherman and more.

Think Ken Bone’s decided who to vote for yet?

