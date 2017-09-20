See Kim Kardashian West in conversation with Robin Givhan at Chicago Ideas Week

Don’t let the playful Snapchats and slew of selfies fool you—Kim Kardashian West means business. In a recent conversation in Interview magazine, she told Janet Mock, “You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy.” Chicago Ideas Week seems to be on board with the self-analysis, as the annual series just added Kardashian West to the 2017 lineup as a “Businesswoman and Media Mogul.”

And that’s a totally accurate description. The billion-dollar Kardashian brand was built seemingly out of nowhere and is now an American institution, whether you like it or not. Kim is often regarded as the ringleader of the Kardashian clan, in both business and personal matters alike. Interviewing her will be Robin Givhan, the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic. The talk will explore the question: How do you build a brand out of a personal identity?

“In Conversation With Kim Kardashian West,” will be hosted on Wednesday, October 18 from 4 to 5pm at Harris Theatre. Tickets are available for Chicago Ideas Week members today and go on sale to the general public on September 21. Those particularly eager to see their favorite social media star IRL can buy a CIW membership today for a cool $100.

In addition to the reality star, Ideas Week added Elaine Welteroth, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi to existing talks. While you’re grabbing your tickets, check out our other recommendations for talks to see during Chicago Ideas Week.

Apparently Kardashian West is married to some guy from Chicago—no word yet on whether he’ll be making an appearance in his hometown.

