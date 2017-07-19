  • Blog
See photos from Time Out Chicago’s July Sunset Sail Happy Hour

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 11:14am

Photograph: Jordan Avery

More than 280 guests joined Time Out Chicago aboard the Mystic Blue for a midsummer cruise Tuesday night, the second installment of the Sunset Sail Happy Hour series. It was a beautiful night to be on the lake, with clear skies, warm temps and (as always) stunning skyline views. Guests on the two-hour cruise enjoyed complimentary Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and blue Curaçao Cooler cocktails courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board, which also awarded a trip to the Caribbean island to the lucky (and coordinated) winner of an onboard hula hoop contest. There’s one more Sunset Sail before summer’s end; after you check out last night’s photos below, you’ll want to get your tickets for August 15 now.

All photographs by Jordan Avery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

