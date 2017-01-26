Smart Bar celebrates female DJs with month-long Daphne series

Look at just about any major electronic music festival's lineup and you'll likely find plenty of male artists and a noticeable dearth of female DJs and performers. That lack of representation is part of the inspiration for the third annual Daphne series at Smart Bar, which welcomes female, female-identifying and non-binary DJs to the Wrigleyville club for a month-long series of shows.

For the majority of March, Smart Bar is programming a lineup that fights against the gender disparity that is still present in much of the dance and electronic music industry. In many ways, it's no different from a normal month at the club, which regularly features under-represented artists behind the turntables at parties like Neon Falls, Planet Chicago and Hugo Ball.

Highlights of the 2017 lineup include former Smart Bar talent buyer and Daphne co-creator Marea Stamper (better known as the Black Madonna), Berlin techno aficionado and Panorama Bar resident Cassy, Russian producer Nina Kravitz and Jackathon party series creator Heidi. There are also plenty of local DJs represented, including current Smart Bar resident Sassmouth and Hugo Ball co-founder Eris Drew.

Check out the full Daphne lineup below—tickets are already on sale via Smart Bar's website.

Friday, March 3

Elyria Crampton + LA Spacer + Ariel Zetina

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12; 10pm.

Saturday, March 4

Heidi + Lux + Loren

$20, advance $15; 10pm.

Thursday, March 9

T. Mixwell + Lovebug + Haus-Arrest

$10, $5 before midnight; 10pm.

Friday, March 10

Nina Kravitz + Eris Drew

$25, advance $20; 10pm.

Saturday, March 11

Jane Fitz + Volvox + Kiddo

$20, before midnight $15, advance $13; 10pm.

Saturday, March 17

Octo Octa + Lady Blacktronika + Sold

$20, before midnight $15, advance $12; 10pm.

Saturday, March 18

The Black Madonna

$20, advance $15; 10pm.

Friday, March 24

Sassmouth + Jarvi

$20, before midnight $15, advance $12; 10pm.

Saturday, March 25

Cassy + Honey Dijon + Fortune

$20, advance $15; 10pm.

Thursday, March 30

Eris Drew + Rose E Cross+ MX Silkman + Kae Nastiii

$10; 10PM.

Sunday, March 31

K-Hand + DJ Heather + MTZ

$20, before midnight $15, advance $12; 10pm.

