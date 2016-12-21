Snapchat Spectacles went on sale at an arcade in Orland Park today

Since launching last month, Snapchat Spectacles have become one of those pieces of technology that are frustrating elusive for the average customer to actually obtain. The sunglasses, which are able to record 10-second Snapchat videos that can then be uploaded with your phone, are only available to purchase (for a cool $129.99) at a single Snapchat store in New York City or through roving Spectacle Bot vending machines that have been popping up in random locations across the U.S.

Earlier this morning, the Snapchat Spectacles Twitter account posted a photo of a Spectacle Bot vending machine in an unassuming arcade. The location of the machine was quickly narrowed down… to a Dave & Busters in Orland Park, Illinois (49 Orland Park Place, to be exact).

The Chicago Tribune was the first to report the site of the Snapchat Spectacles vending machine, which has already attracted a line of people who are willing to shell out $130 for a fancy pair of sunglasses.

The Spectacle Bot vending machines move around frequently, so today is your only chance to grab a pair of Spectacles at a suburban Dave & Busters (and you should probably be in line already). If you can't make the trip, you'll just have to hope that Snapchat's next Spectacle drop in Illinois is located somewhere a bit more convenient.

@Spectacles At last! As a kid who grew up in the arcades, it's only fitting I find snapbot here in Illinois. Spectacles you are almost mine! pic.twitter.com/aNcHOY9tzz — Marc Ansay (@marcansay) December 21, 2016

