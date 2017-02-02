Spring Awakening announces ticket presale and return to Addams/Medill Park

For the past five years, Chicago's summer music festival season has kicked off with Spring Awakening, the EDM-centric fest that brings some of the biggest DJs and electronic performers in the world to the city. That tradition will continue this summer, when Spring Awakening offers up three days of music, sunbaked crowds and pyrotechnics from June 9 to 11. Just like last year, the event will be taking up residence in Addams/Medill Park, located on the Near West Side of the city, just north of Pilsen.

The lineup for the 2017 edition of Spring Awakening hasn't been announced yet, but you can already snag a limited number of presale general admission and VIP tickets at a discounted price—there's even a layaway option if you prefer to pay in installments. Last year's headliners included Deadmau5, the Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki, so expect a similar caliber of talent to show up at the festival this summer.

Discounted general admission and VIP tickets go on sale at 10am this morning via the Spring Awakening website. Once you pick up your three-day pass, check out our photos from Spring Awakening 2016 or take a peek at this video recap:

