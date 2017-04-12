Stephanie Izard hosted a Medieval dinner party last night, and we have the pictures to prove it

What started as an April Fool's joke turned into a full-fledged Medieval-themed dinner at last night's Goat of Arms event hosted by Stephanie Izard and Time Out Chicago. The menu was packed with hearty plates like braised goat leg, blueberry-glazed lamb ribs and bourbon pudding cake. Beer was aplenty, and even Izard donned Medieval garb to preside over the meal. Tickets for tonight's dinner are sold out, but you can take a look at what happened at last night's dinner here:
