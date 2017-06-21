‘Stranger Things’ kids, ‘Doctor Who’ cast and Gene Simmons are coming to Wizard World Chicago

If a summer filled with music festivals and blockbuster movies hasn’t satisfied your pop culture cravings, the annual Wizard World Chicago Comic Con should do the trick. The four-day event returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from August 24 to 27, and it's bringing along a host of actors who have brought your favorite franchises to life.

At the top of this year’s lineup of guests is former Doctor Who star David Tennant, who portrayed the Time Lord between 2005 and 2010 before moving on to appear in bingeworthy series like Jessica Jones and Broadchurch. He'll be joined by Doctor Who cast mates Alex Kingston and John Barrowman.

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of Stranger Things in October, series stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin (a.k.a. Dustin and Lucas) will be in attendance, though you probably won’t be able to pry any spoilers out of them.

Marvel fans will be able to meet Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, better known as Captain America: Civil War superhero couple Scarlet Witch and Vision. Elizabeth Henstridge from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will also be at the show.

Other highlights of the lineup include KISS frontman Gene Simmons, High Fidelity star (and Chicago native) John Cusack, Rocky Horror Picture Show star Barry Bostwick and Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd.

Wizard World Chicago Comic Con will also feature programming that allows fans to encounter guests outside of the show floor, with special events like a Gene Simmons and His Band concert at Park West and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show hosted by Bostwick at the main stage of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, both of which will occur on Saturday, August 26.

Check out the complete Wizard World Chicago lineup and start planning your costume—we’re just weeks away from one of the best cosplay opportunities of the year.

