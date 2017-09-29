Stuff your face with Chicago’s best grilled cheese sandwiches at our next event

The anatomy of a grilled cheese sandwich includes three of our favorite food groups: cheese, carbs and more cheese. We're celebrating the beauty of this classic dish at Time Out Chicago's third annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown on Sunday, October 15 at SPiN.

We asked some of our favorite grilled cheese-makers—including Community Tavern, Jerry's Sandwiches and Slightly Toasted—to put their own unique twist on the comforting sandwich. The results will be showcased at the event for your carbo-loading pleasure, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the day. We'll also have sides and hot sauce available at the Flavor Station provided by Cholula Hot Sauce. Between bites, enjoy tunes from DJ WindyTimmy, ping pong, giveaways, a photo booth and more.

We're hosting three tasting sessions (11:30am–1:30pm, 2–4pm and 4:30–6:30pm), which include bites from each restaurant and complimentary wines from Jam Jar. Tickets are available now for $20–$25. Grab your finest stretchy pants and say cheese!