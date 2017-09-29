  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Stuff your face with Chicago’s best grilled cheese sandwiches at our next event

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 3:19pm

Stuff your face with Chicago’s best grilled cheese sandwiches at our next event
Photograph: Martha Williams

The anatomy of a grilled cheese sandwich includes three of our favorite food groups: cheese, carbs and more cheese. We're celebrating the beauty of this classic dish at Time Out Chicago's third annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown on Sunday, October 15 at SPiN.

We asked some of our favorite grilled cheese-makers—including Community Tavern, Jerry's Sandwiches and Slightly Toastedto put their own unique twist on the comforting sandwich. The results will be showcased at the event for your carbo-loading pleasure, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the day. We'll also have sides and hot sauce available at the Flavor Station provided by Cholula Hot Sauce. Between bites, enjoy tunes from DJ WindyTimmy, ping pong, giveaways, a photo booth and more.

We're hosting three tasting sessions (11:30am–1:30pm2–4pm and 4:30–6:30pm), which include bites from each restaurant and complimentary wines from Jam Jar. Tickets are available now for $20–$25. Grab your finest stretchy pants and say cheese!

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 134 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest