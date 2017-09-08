Sub Chroma is hosting a pop-up party in a railway underpass

We've become used to partying in alleys ever since ACTIVATE began throwing summer events at interesting outdoor locations in the Loop, but dancing under a railway and busy highway is a far more rare occurrence. On Saturday, September 16, arts collective Canvas Chicago is celebrating the arrival of EXPO Chicago by bringing its Sub Chroma party to a railway underpass located atop the Hubbard Cave, a tunnel located near Hubbard Street on the I-90/I-94 Kennedy Expressway.

Inspired by underground tunnel parties in Paris and Berlin, the Sub Chroma pop-up party will feature interactive art installations, digital art performances and live music. Organizers are planning to cover the walls of the railway underpass (which overlooks the Kennedy Expressway) with large-scale projections, creating an otherworldly environment in the industrial space. RP Boo, Kyle Woods and Cqqchifruit are among the DJs that will be providing the evening's music, hopefully drowning out the nearby cars speeding by on the Kennedy.

The entrance to the party will be located at Peoria Street and Kinzie Street, though the event itself will take place in a space between Green Street and Peoria Street. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $25. Take a look at the exact location of the event and a video preview of the festivities below.

