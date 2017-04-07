Sushi donuts have made it to Chicago and they're perfect for Instagram

Sushi burritos? So 2016. It's 2017, a.k.a. the year of the sushi donut—the Instagram phenom taking food accounts by storm—and they've finally made it to Chicago.

Now, you can get sushi donuts in three different varieties at Simply Thalia inside Block 37. There's the Chicago Loop ($8.95) with salmon, white tuna, avocado, red tobiko and cream cheese and masago mayo stuffing; the Blue Line ($7.95) with spicy tuna, ocean blue mayo, unagi sauce and imitation crab and spicy wasabi mayo stuffing; and the Red Line ($7.95) with spicy salmon, red tobiko, scallions and avocado and cucumber stuffing.

Our personal favorite is the Blue Line, which offers a little kick from the spicy tuna and wasabi mayo. Rainbow roll fans will enjoy the Chicago Loop, and those looking for a more refreshing bite should opt for the Red Line. The bottom line: These sushi rolls won't blow your mind, but they will make the perfect Instagram photo.

In practice, sushi donuts are just sushi rolls formed into the shape of a donut, but that doesn't change the novelty of the idea. You can get your Instagram on at Simply Thalia Monday–Friday 11am–8pm and Saturday 12–8pm. Word to the wise: Be prepared to wait; we hung out for about 45 minutes before getting our hands on these guys. Check out our photos to see what you might be able to capture to bump your follower count.

Photographs by Jaclyn Rivas.

