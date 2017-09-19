Take a look at what the Old Main Post Office could look like after a massive renovation

For years, curious Chicagoans have wondered what the future holds for the city’s abandoned Old Main Post Office. Now, thanks to a batch of renderings that was leaked on forum Skyscraper Page, we have some idea of what could (big emphasis on could) be in store for the colossal building that was acquired by 601W Companies last year.

As first reported by Curbed Chicago, the photos reportedly belong to Gensler, the architecture firm that will redevelop the property. It’s important to note that these images have not been approved—think of them more as an outline of what the space could look like years down the road. The new renderings allude to stunning Riverfront walkways, public park space, a modern fitness studio, tenant office spaces, a bar and a library.

If you're interested in keeping an eye on new developments, you might want to bookmark the project’s official website, which doesn't have many details beyond the stark new name (The Post Office), contact information for leasing offices (hey, Amazon) and a “Coming 2018” sticker to tease us even more.