Talenti is giving away 20,000 free pints of gelato (again) in Millennium Park

We might look back at this as the summer of free gelato in Chicago, thanks to monthly giveaways from Talenti. The gelato purveyor has handed out 35,000 free pints of the Italian dessert over the past two months, and today it will make one final stop in Millennium Park to distribute another 20,000 pints—gratis, as usual. Once again, the giveaway coincides with the Summer Film Series, which will screen Hidden Figures this evening at 6:30pm.

You'll be able to grab a free pint of Talenti gelato between noon and 9pm in Millennium Park today. If today's giveaway mirrors the previous two promotions, Talenti will stagger the distribution throughout the day, so you'll need a little luck on your side if you want to score a pint of new flavors like Cinnamon Peach Biscuit and Vanilla Chai. Still, the prospect of free dessert is probably worth a quick jaunt to the park—if you come away empty handed, pretty much every drug store in the city sells this stuff for $5–$6.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.