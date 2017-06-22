Talenti is handing out 15,000 free pints of gelato in Millennium Park

You might want to make some room in your freezer. Fancy-pants gelato brand Talenti will be doling out 15,000 free pints in Millennium Park on Tuesday, June 27 as part of the Summer Film Series. You can grab your free pint between noon and 9pm, though we'd recommend showing up early if you hope to get your hands on the Italian ice cream, which typically retails for $5–$6.

Talenti will be passing out new flavors—like Cinnamon Peach Biscuit and Vanilla Chia—alongside classic fan favorites such as Double Dark Chocolate. Bonus points: Julie and Julia, which chronicles the intertwined stories of Julia Child and food blogger Julie Powell, will be playing on the park's 40-foot-wide LED screen that night. Please believe that you'll want something sweet to munch on during the food-filled flick.

