The 10 best things to do this week in Chicago

1. Have a taste of spring

We may be experiencing a delayed winter, but spend an afternoon at the Chicago Botanic Orchid Show and you’ll forget all about the snow. (Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Rd, Tue–Fri 10am–5pm. $8–$10)

2. See a Broadway show like no other

Hedwig And The Angry Inch is in Chicago through Sunday, so snag tickets while the show’s here! The underground punk musical is one you’re not going to want to miss. (Oriental Theatre, 24 W Randolph St, Tue–Fri 7:30, Wed 2pm. $35–$108)

3. See a ‘dangerous woman’ in concert

Tickets are still available to see 5’3” vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande in concert tonight, so grab them up! Grande is touring behind her latest album, Dangerous Woman. (United Center, 1901 W Madison St, 7:30pm. $30–$200)

4. Catch some excellent local theater

Take in Jackalope Theatre Company’s latest piece, The Snare, a gripping drama about demonic possession. You know, normal stuff. (Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway, Thu, Fri 8pm. $5–$25)

5. Go to a St. Patrick’s Day EDM rager

Just as the 4th-century Irish missionary would’ve wanted. Steve Aoki, Krewella, Cash Cash and more throw down for St. Patrick’s Day at this all-ages show. (Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave, Wed 7pm. $37.50)

6. Go full foodie

Good Food Festival and Conference isn’t for beginner food lovers. See panels and demonstrations from Chicago’s finest chefs, and you’ll learn how to build a more sustainable Chicago food system. (UIC Forum, 725 W Roosevelt Rd, Thu–Sat 8:30am. See site for full ticketing details)

7. Grind it out

It’s that time of the month again: Slo ’Mo is back at the Whistler this week. Dance off your mid-March stress to the beats of Drake, Prince, Al Green and more. (The Whistler, 2421 N Milwaukee Ave, Thu 9pm. Free)

8. See a band with a cult following

Ween is always going to be able to sell tickets, won’t it? The punk-folk-country-soul band brings its eclectic sound to its enthusiastic Chicago audience this week. (Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave, Thu, Fri 9pm. $47.50)

9. Have an authentic St. Patrick’s Day celebration

And where’s more authentic than the Irish American Heritage Center? Head up to the Northwest side for a day of Irish dance, traditional music, and a whole lot of Guinness. (Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave, Fri 12pm. $10)

10. Get inked

Want to get a tattoo, or at least just gawk at amazing tattoo artwork? The Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention takes over the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center later this week. Catch demonstrations, panels and more from the nation’s best tattooists. (Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, Fri 2pm. $20)

