The 11 best things to do in Chicago this week

Happy week of Valentine’s Day, Chicago! I know, I know, Valentine’s can totally suck. But there’s no need to wallow in romance-induced misery for long—this week is packed with enough parties and concerts to keep your mind off your love life. And if you’re in the minority that actually loves Valentine’s Day, Chicago is chock full of adorable potential date nights this week.

1. Get a taste of springtime

The Chicago Botanic Garden Orchid Show opened this weekend, so head out to the ‘burbs to be immersed in natural beauty. It may be nasty out, but you can still catch a few hours of spring. (Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Rd in Glencoe, Mon-Fri 10am-4pm. $10, kids and seniors $8)

2. Make up for your wallflower days

Dance the night away to ‘80s and ‘90s punk throwbacks at Empty Bottle’s Valentine’s Day Dance. Maybe you clung to the outskirts of dances in high school, but you’ve got to dance it up at the Bottle! (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Tue 9pm. $7 per person, $10 per couple)

3. Have a very Bowie Valentine’s Day

The Hideout’s Valentine’s Day show is called “David and Angela Bowie in SOUL LOVE: an Androgynous No Fu*ks Given Show About Love And Hate.” Do you really need to know anything else? (The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Tue 9pm. $8)

4. Belt out your feelings

Valentine’s Day got you down? Don’t worry, Crown Liquors has your back—they’re hosting Another Sad Love Song Karaoke, where your renditions of sad Drake songs from 2011 are very welcome. (Crown Liquors, 2821 N Milwaukee Ave, Tue 9pm. Free)

5. See how they do it in Canada

British Columbian rockers Japandroids bring their triumphant, celebratory music to the Vic this week, playing their new record, Near to the Wild Heart of Life. Craig Finn (of the Hold Steady) and the Uptown Controllers open the show. (Vic Theatre, 3145 Sheffield Ave, Wed 8pm. $25)

6. Have a night at the Opera

Probably the most famous opera ever—at least, with the catchiest and most popular music—is in Chicago for the next month and a half. Take in Bizet’s Carmen (not to be confused with MTV’s 2001 masterpiece, Carmen: a Hip Hopera, starring Beyoncé) while it’s here. (Civic Opera House, 20 N Wacker Dr, Wed 2pm. $30-$300)

7. Have an out-of-this-world happy hour

Adler Planetarium’s monthly grown-up field trip series, Adler After Dark, returns on Thursday. Explore the Museum Campus attraction with a glass of wine or beer in hand. (Adler Planetarium, 1300 S Lake Shore Dr, Thu 6pm. $25, 21+)

8. Go to an eye-opening talk

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of the late Trayvon Martin, share their reflections on their son’s death and the subsequent political and cultural impact. The talk is part of Chicago Humanities Festival’s winter programming, in conjunction with Black History Month. (First United Methodist Church, 77 W Washington St, Thu 6pm. $20)

9. Dance your ass off

Swedish pop star Tove Lo bring her dark, electro-synth dance music to House of Blues this week. If you had a not-so-hot Valentine’s Day, Tove Lo will surely be able to sort out your feelings. (House of Blues, 329 N Dearborn St, Thu 6:30pm. $30-$35)

10. See Run the Jewels in concert

El-P and Killer Mike bring their witty tracks to Chicago to showcase their new album, Run the Jewels 3. If you’re at all an RTJ fan, seeing them in concert will only amplify your love. (Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave, Fri 8pm. $31)

11. See a true legend perform

Chicago treasure and recent Kennedy Center honoree Mavis Staples brings her booming voice to Symphony Center this week. Expect to hear work spanning her decades-long career at this special performance. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Fri 8pm. $35-$75)

