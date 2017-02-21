The 12 best things to do this week in Chicago

After such an abnormally glorious weekend (brought to you by climate change), we’ve been tricked into thinking it’s not even winter anymore. But don’t be fooled, Chicago—we’re just getting into the home stretch, and it’s going to get chilly again. But not to worry! On top of the free things to do and exciting openings in February, this week offers an awesome slate of things to do in Chicago. From an epic Game of Thrones concert to excellent new theater, you’ve got no excuse to stay cooped up in your apartment this week.

1. Dig into the classics

The classics of ancient Greece and Rome have long influenced artists of all media, particularly painting and sculpture. The Smart Museum examines the interpretations of classicism in their latest exhibit. (Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S Greenwood Ave, Tue, Wed, Fri 10am–5pm, Thu 10am–8pm. Free.)

2. Catch a heartbreaking, semihistorical play

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre’s latest, The Book of Joseph, uses real letters from a Jewish family in Poland to tell their story of the Holocaust. Come prepared for chills. (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, 800 E Grand Ave, Tue–Fri 7:30pm, Wed 1pm. $38–$58.)

3. Travel back to 19th century France

…without ever leaving River North, that is. The Driehaus Museum’s "L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters" examines the birth of the popular French prints at the turn of the century. (Richard H. Driehaus Museum, 40 E Erie St, Tue–Fri 10am–5pm. $20.)

4. See the latest at Steppenwolf

Playwright Yung Jean Lee examines identity politics through the story of a father and his three sons in Straight White Men. Lee takes a subversive, yet sympathetic, look at their dynamic. (Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N Halsted St, Tue–Fri 7:30pm. $20-$89.)

5. Eat every taco in Chicago

What’s better than having tacos for dinner? Having a whole bunch of tacos for dinner. If you have taste buds, hit up Taco Fest 2017, where 13 Chicago restaurants will come together to compete for Best Taco in Chicago. (Mago Grill and Cantina, 1010 S Delano Ct, Tue, 6pm. $30.)

6. See your favorite prestige TV in concert

Need a good Westeros fix? Since Game of Thrones doesn’t return until June, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is the next best thing. The concert comes complete with an orchestra, choir and dragons projected onto giant LED screens. (United Center, 1901 W Madison St, Wed 8pm. $40-$100.)

7. Catch your hometown heroes in concert

Wilco has a little residency at the Chicago Theatre this week, playing four shows over the course of five days. Wilco at such a gorgeous venue? It’s like they’re trying to break our hearts. (Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun, 7:30pm. $50–$85.)

8. Listen to Chicago’s most influential women

The monthly show the Girl Talk welcomes Chicago artists and activists to discuss local feminism and grassroots organizing. It’s a great opportunity to learn how to contribute to progressive change. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Wed, 6:30pm. $5.)



9. See a one-of-a-kind artist perform

Sudanese multi-instrumentalist Sinkane brings his smooth falsetto to Chicago this week. He’s headlining this tour, but has previously opened for Caribou, Of Montreal and Yeasayer—2009’s finest. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, Thu, 8pm. $18.)

10. Take in Black History Month

Goodman Theatre’s Chuck Smith leads a lecture on black theater in Chicago at the Harold Washington Library this week. Smith has been an integral part of the Chicago theater word for decades, and his insights are invaluable. (Harold Washington Library Center, 440 S State St, Thu, 6:30pm. Free.)

11. Stock up on your vintage threads

Thrifters’ favorite market, Vintage Garage, typically runs April through October, but they’re back with a special winter market this week! Head up to Edgewater to dig into a treasure trove of vinyl, furniture, clothes and more. (St. Andrew’s Greek Orthodox Church, 5051 N Broadway, Fri, 3pm. $5.)

12. Laugh at your love life

Shake off your post-Valentine’s blues with the Second City’s popular show, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment. Comedians set up 38 fake profiles on OkCupid and mined it for sketch material. (UP Comedy Club, 230 W North Ave, Fri, 7pm and 10pm. $31–$41.)

