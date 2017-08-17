The 17 Uber and Lyft drivers you’ll encounter in Chicago

Over the past several years, rideshare apps have transformed the way we explore Chicago. Thanks to Uber and Lyft, we can easily get to neighborhoods like Pilsen, Edgewater and Hyde Park without sitting on the CTA for an hour. When you spend enough time sitting in the backseat of cars, you run into these same 17 drivers over and over again.

1. The driver who’s totally addicted to their GPS and ignores your (better) directions. C’mon. You should know the city's major intersections.

2. The driver who really, really, really wants you to use their AUX cord. Yep, I know I can hook my Spotify up. Thanks.

3. The driver who keeps offering you candy. Wet butterscotch, anybody?

4. The driver who’s trying to get their rap/producing career off the ground. Yeah, I’ll totally visit your Soundcloud.

5. The driver who’s having a party, complete with neon lights and EDM. Uh, it’s 3pm?

6. The driver who wants to put you on his podcast. C’mon dude, just let me sit in silence.

7. The driver who’s listening to a very niche podcast. We honestly admire the lack of concern for what the passenger wants to listen to.

8. The driver who tries to charge you to use their AUX cord. Not cool, guy!

9. The driver who tries to get you to talk politics. They’re always listening to talk radio, too.

10. The driver who immediately breaks down how much money they make per hour driving Uber/Lyft. Ah, the proselytizers.

11. The driver who has no idea what “Right here is good!” means. That’s rideshare code for “For the love of God, please stop driving.”

12. The driver who tries to drop you off in your alley. No, we don’t want to get dropped off by the dumpsters at midnight.

13. The driver who’s mysteriously driving through buildings on the way to pick you up. Okay, this one’s on the app, but seriously—what?

14. The driver who’s very overwhelmed by city traffic. “It’s never like this in Palos Heights!”

15. The driver who goes onto Lower Wacker, loses GPS connection and has a meltdown. Woof. This has happened far too many times.

16. The driver who’s not an Uber/Lyft driver at all. You just waltzed into some stranger’s car. WHOOPS.

17. The lifelong Chicagoan who knows the entire city like the back of their hand. Scoring a ride with this driver totally makes our day.

