The best reactions to Lollapalooza's ticket sale

Four-day Lollapalooza passes went on sale at 10am this morning, inciting the kind of mad dash that's usually reserved for Black Friday bargains and free slices of pizza. We've only heard rumors of Lollapalooza's 2017 lineup, but that didn't stop thousands of people from joining the virtual queue to purchase a wristband. Our Twitter feed was clogged with hopeful, celebrating and forlorn ticket-buyers, so we gathered some of our favorite reactions to the annual scramble for Lolla passes.

"May the odds be ever in your favor"

To all those trying to buy @lollapalooza tickets today pic.twitter.com/jC6Z9bbmfP — Melanie (@melaniemaemae) March 21, 2017

Some found the anticipation to be unbearable

Staring at my screen waiting for @lollapalooza tickets like pic.twitter.com/zmhYbbSTMI — Miguel Reyes (@miggy_mig) March 21, 2017

Plenty of people were using multiple screens

when you're at school but @lollapalooza tickets come out in 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/bajAF18rYd — nathan (@NathanMcFadden7) March 21, 2017

Once tickets went on sale, the stress didn't stop

When @lollapalooza tickets have gone live 13 minutes ago but youre still stuck on the standby page pic.twitter.com/Otjpaf00v4 — Kira Hochstetler (@KiraHochstetler) March 21, 2017

Trying to get some @lollapalooza tickets, but the site keeps crashing.... pic.twitter.com/lxpDrsU2Ng — Eduardo Avila (@LosEddy) March 21, 2017

Those lucky enough to score tickets made sure to celebrate

@lollapalooza Holy Eff that was stressful. Got those #Lolla tickets tho. This is my 7th lolla bday. Time for some day drinking. #BCBS pic.twitter.com/Q3EsB4ZpKm — Paul (@pbarendt) March 21, 2017

Those who didn't snag a pass were pretty upset

When you were so close but that mistake cost you the tickets #Lollapalooza #nogo 😭🙃 pic.twitter.com/XNkIGtKlF4 — mariela! (@MalcantarV) March 21, 2017

In the waiting room for @lollapalooza tickets and knowing I probably won't get them like... pic.twitter.com/OhizHyUcTp — De La (@DeLaDining) March 21, 2017

Now we just have to keep waiting for that lineup...

When the stress of buying @lollapalooza tickets is over but now you have to wait for the lineup pic.twitter.com/3WSapAllOE — Brian (@BriNott) March 21, 2017

