  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The best reactions to Lollapalooza's ticket sale

By Zach Long Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 11:57am

The best reactions to Lollapalooza's ticket sale
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Four-day Lollapalooza passes went on sale at 10am this morning, inciting the kind of mad dash that's usually reserved for Black Friday bargains and free slices of pizza. We've only heard rumors of Lollapalooza's 2017 lineup, but that didn't stop thousands of people from joining the virtual queue to purchase a wristband. Our Twitter feed was clogged with hopeful, celebrating and forlorn ticket-buyers, so we gathered some of our favorite reactions to the annual scramble for Lolla passes.

RECOMMENDED: Check out photos and coverage from Lollapalooza 

 "May the odds be ever in your favor"

 

 

 

Some found the anticipation to be unbearable

 

 

 

 

Plenty of people were using multiple screens

 

 

 

Once tickets went on sale, the stress didn't stop

 

 

 

 

 

Those lucky enough to score tickets made sure to celebrate

 

 

 

 

 

Those who didn't snag a pass were pretty upset

 

 

 

Now we just have to keep waiting for that lineup...

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 530 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest