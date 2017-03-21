The best reactions to Lollapalooza's ticket sale

Four-day Lollapalooza passes went on sale at 10am this morning, inciting the kind of mad dash that's usually reserved for Black Friday bargains and free slices of pizza. We've only heard rumors of Lollapalooza's 2017 lineup, but that didn't stop thousands of people from joining the virtual queue to purchase a wristband. Our Twitter feed was clogged with hopeful, celebrating and forlorn ticket-buyers, so we gathered some of our favorite reactions to the annual scramble for Lolla passes.
"May the odds be ever in your favor"
Some found the anticipation to be unbearable
Plenty of people were using multiple screens
Once tickets went on sale, the stress didn't stop
Those lucky enough to score tickets made sure to celebrate
Those who didn't snag a pass were pretty upset
Now we just have to keep waiting for that lineup...
