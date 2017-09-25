The best things we ate and drank at Chicago Gourmet

The best cure for 90-degree weather in September is copious amounts of rosé, ice-cold cocktails and an endless supply of delicious snacks. Thankfully, the offerings at Chicago Gourmet checked all three boxes (and then some) in Millennium Park this weekend. The annual foodie festival united chefs from all over the world for two days worth of cooking demos, seminars and tastings. Top Chicago restaurants like Band of Bohemia, Honey's, Entente, Dusek's and Presidio showed off their culinary chops with unique bites and intriguing cocktails. We rounded up a few of our favorite bites and sips from the weekend for your drooling pleasure.