The best things we ate and drank at Chicago Gourmet

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday September 25 2017, 10:25am

Photograph: Morgan Olsen

The best cure for 90-degree weather in September is copious amounts of rosé, ice-cold cocktails and an endless supply of delicious snacks. Thankfully, the offerings at Chicago Gourmet checked all three boxes (and then some) in Millennium Park this weekend. The annual foodie festival united chefs from all over the world for two days worth of cooking demos, seminars and tastings. Top Chicago restaurants like Band of Bohemia, Honey's, Entente, Dusek's and Presidio showed off their culinary chops with unique bites and intriguing cocktails. We rounded up a few of our favorite bites and sips from the weekend for your drooling pleasure. 

 

Mastro's Steakhouse: Warm butter cake

 

 

Avli Restaurant: Grilled peppers, rice and Greek yogurt lettuce wrap

 

 

Duck Inn: K-pop dogs with Kim-cheez Wiz

 

 

Brickhouse Tavern: Buffalo chicken waffle cone

 

 

 

Moody Tongue: Aperitif Pilsner

 

 

 

Bittersweet: Butterscotch brownie bites

 

 

Hubbard Inn: Pheasant pie with truffle

 

 

 

Marchesa: Mussels

 

 

 

Four Corners Tavern Group: Tequila Old Fashioned

 

 

Band of Bohemia: Smoked turkey on sourdough toast with egg yolk custard and peach-bourbon jam

 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 127 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

