‘The Color Purple’ revival coming to Chicago in 2018

The Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple, the musical adapted from the novel by Alice Walker, will make a two-week stop at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre, July 17 to 29, 2018.

The stunning revival, directed by John Doyle, originated at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory theater in 2013 and opened on Broadway in 2015; it won the 2016 Tony Awards for revival of a musical and actress in a musical, the latter for its British star Cynthia Erivo, who played Celie. A national tour of Doyle’s production was announced last fall, to begin this fall. No casting has been announced, but Erivo said she won’t reprise her role on tour. The complete touring schedule also has yet to be confirmed, but it was previously announced that The Color Purple will play Los Angeles’s Pantages Theatre May 29 to June 17.

The revival opened on Broadway just 10 years after the original production, which was directed by Chicago’s Gary Griffin in his Broadway debut.

Like the concurrent touring stop of Waitress announced yesterday, The Color Purple will be sold as part of the next Broadway in Chicago subscription season starting this fall.

