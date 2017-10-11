The Cook County soda tax is on its way out

Come December 1, you won't have to pay the penny-per-ounce tax on soda and other sweetened beverages any longer. The Cook County Board voted to repeal the unpopular tax this morning, effectively cutting the county's budget by $200 million (the amount the tax was expected to bring in on an annual basis).

The tax was originally implemented in August and immediately proved to be extremely unpopular with customers who were suddenly forced to pay more for Coke, Red Bull and other sugary drinks. Just four months later, opposition from customers, businesses and the American Beverage Association was strong enough to trigger a vote, ultimately bringing an end to the surcharge.

After proposing the tax as a way of shoring up the Cook County budget, board president Toni Preckwinkle warned that the repeal could lead to cuts in public health and criminal justice programs.

You've still got a month and a half before your two-liter bottles of Coke get 67-cents cheaper, so you might not want to start stocking up on pop for your New Years Eve party until after December 1.

