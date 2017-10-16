‘The Daily Show’ is bringing its ‘Trump Presidential Twitter Library’ to Chicago this weekend

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is taping in Chicago today through Thursday at the Athenaeum Theatre, ahead of Noah’s stand-up stint at the Chicago Theatre this weekend and next. Tickets to the Daily Show tapings went fast after the visit was announced this summer, but there’s another Daily Show experience you can still get into: The show is bringing its Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library to Union Station this weekend.

Traditionally, presidential libraries don’t open until after a president is out of office; we have another four years to wait before the Obama Presidential Library opens in Jackson Park. But, perhaps in recognition that the current administration prides itself on breaking from tradition, Comedy Central opened the “library”—a satirical pop-up exhibit devoted to President Trump’s prodigious tweeting habit—to long lines of visitors in New York over the summer. You can take a virtual tour of the exhibit at Comedy Central’s website, or see it in person in Union Station’s Burlington Room, where it will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm daily; admission is free.

