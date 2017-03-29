‘The Drag Queens of Comedy’ are coming to Chicago

Drag performance is now more mainstream than ever, with the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race making the jump from LGBT-oriented cable channel Logo to debut last week on the much larger, pop-culture-focused VH1 (and with Lady Gaga as the attention-getting guest). So the time is ripe for The Drag Queens of Comedy, an annual event at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, to bring an all-star lineup of comedy queens to Chicago for the first time.

The Drag Queens of Comedy will perform two shows at the Athenaeum Theatre on May 12, with a roster of talent including Drag Race favorites Alaska Thunderfuck, Willam and Bob the Drag Queen; NYC mainstays The Lady Bunny, Miss Coco Peru and Jackie Beat; San Francisco legends Peaches Christ and Heklina; Lady Red Couture of YouTube talk show Hey Qween!; and Drag Queens of Comedy producer Sasha Soprano.

Soprano has presented The Drag Queens of Comedy since 2014 at the Castro, where it will return on May 27. This year’s show will also travel to Los Angeles’s Orpheum Theatre on April 29 and New York’s Playstation Theatre on May 13. Tickets for the Athenaeum shows, at 7pm and 10pm May 12, are $37–$57, or $100 for VIP tickets including access to a meet-and-greet between the shows, and are on sale now.

