The fashion looks we couldn't get enough of at Pitchfork Music Festival 2017

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday July 17 2017, 4:24pm

The fashion looks we couldn't get enough of at Pitchfork Music Festival 2017
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Pitchfork Music Festival took over Union Park this weekend with a killer lineup, perfect weather, copious amounts of Goose Island beer and some of the most fashion-forward fest-goers we've ever seen. When our eyes weren't fixed on one of three stages, we were scoping out the next big trends all around us. Take note: Jumpsuits, denim jackets, fanny packs and colorful hair are all very in. Check out the styles we were coveting all weekend, and get some inspiration for the remaining Chicago music festivals to hit town this summer. 

By Morgan Olsen 67 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

