The Field Museum and Land and Sea Dept. are teaming up for a cool pop-up bar

Get an extra dose of the Field Museum's "Specimens: Unlocking the Secrets of Life" exhibit with a side of booze. Land & Sea Department (Lost Lake, Cherry Circle Room, Game Room, Parson's), creative agency Johalla Projects and the Field Museum are teaming up to create "the Backroom," a pop-up bar in the Tank space of Chicago Athletic Association with drinks, Field Museum guests and late night programming.

The pop-up is open Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm to midnight, February 25 through March 25–a sneak peek at the exhibit before it opens on March 10—with free programming. Chat with presenters from the Field Museum about botany and geology and hang out after the workshops for trivia and karaoke. Paul McGee is behind the cocktails at each event and actual specimens from the Field Museum will fill the space—the first time they've left the museum grounds. Check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, February 25: Opening night party (7–10pm)

Friday, March 3: Dig Your Own Dinosaur with Akiko Shinya (5–8pm)

Saturday, March 4: Glowing Rocks with Jim Holstein (5–8pm)

Friday, March 10: Plant Pressing with Anna Balla (5–8pm)

Saturday, March 11: Mushroom Show & Tell with Patrick Leacock (5–8pm)

Friday, March 17: Butterfly Pinning with Crystal Maier (5–8pm)

Saturday, March 18: Taxidermy Demonstration with Mickey Kwapis (5–8pm)

Friday, March 24: Scientists on Screen with Greg Mercer (5–8pm)

Saturday, March 25: Assembling Fish Skeletons with Caleb McMahan (5–8pm)

