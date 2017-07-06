The Field Museum and Off Color Brewing team up on a fantastically nerdy beer

Leave it to the Field Museum to research ancient Chinese alcohol preparation techniques, partner with one of Chicago's best breweries and create a divine summer brew. The limited-edition beer from Off Color Brewing is called QingMing and boasts notes of peaches and lemon rinds with aromas of tea, bubblegum and sake.

The collaboration was inspired by archeological findings from Taixi and a Changzikou tomb, dating back to 1600–722 BCE. According to their research, the Chinese produced an impressive range of boozy beverages using ingredients that are no longer legal in beer production today. Rest assured, this beer is totally legal.

"In China, alcohol is referred to as the 'water of history' because of its close connections to domestic practices and dynastic rituals," The Field's Curator of Anthropology Gary Feinman explains in a release. "Alcohol traditionally has ties to feasting ceremonies throughout human history, thereby encouraging cooperation, which is essential to the survival of communities."

The museum will host a public release of QingMing at its annual Hop To It event on July 13 from 6 to 8:30pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

