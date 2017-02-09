The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Hit up the best things to do on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day may not be until Tuesday, but this weekend is chock full of lovey-dovey markets, parties, shows and tastings that’ll make you actually like this Hallmark holiday. From a makeout party to an orchid show, you can learn to love V-day regardless of your relationship status. (See list for complete set of things to do; various times, locations throughout Chicago)

2. Strip down to your skivvies and go for a run

Cupid’s Undie Run returns this weekend, so if you’ve been wanting to dash through Wrigleyville in your underwear without being arrested, now’s your chance! The run is sandwiched in the middle of a big, boozy party, so you’ll have a bit of liquid courage going into it. (John Barleycorn, 3524 N Clark St, Sat 12pm. $55)

3. Catch some great indie rock

Cloud Nothings is showcasing their new LP, Life Without Sound, at Thalia Hall this weekend. The group channels their quarter-life angst with their new pop-punk ditties—and who doesn’t love quarter-life angst? (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport Ave, Sat 8:30pm. $20, advance $18)

4. Go to gluten-free heaven

Chicago Cider Summit takes over Navy Pier again this weekend. Try over 150 ciders from all over the country, as well as cider-based cocktails. Finally, your gluten-free friends won’t feel left out! (Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Sat 11am and 4pm sessions. $35)

5. Eat the best pizza in Chicago

If you’re already amped for April’s Chicago Pizza Summit, satisfy your cravings at Chicago Pizza Party. Twenty of the best pizzas in the city will compete for the illustrious title of “Best Pie in the Chi.” (Ravenswood Event Center, 4043 N Ravenswood Ave, Sat 2pm. $20)

