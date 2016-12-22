The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Get your last-minute holiday market shopping in

Only one day left of Christkindlmarket! Make sure you hit up Daley Plaza for a potato pancake and a mug of spiced wine before the market packs up and goes back to Germany for the holiday. (Daley Plaza, 50 W Washington St, Fri 11am-8pm. Free.)

2. Celebrate with Chicago’s most talented family

Taylor Bennett—the 20-year-old little brother of Chance the Rapper—is hosting an all-ages holiday bash at Metro tonight. No guarantees about a certain family member performing, but if we had to guess… (Metro Chicago, 3730 N Clark St, Fri 7pm. $18.)

3. Come together for the Festival of Lights

Bundle up and head to Evanston for their annual Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting in Fountain Square. Round up your loved ones and celebrate the holidays with music and refreshments. (Fountain Square, 1600 Orrington Ave, Evanston, IL, Sun 5:20pm. Free.)

4. See a show as metal as Christmas can get

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is shredding through its high-octane takes on Christmas classics tonight at Allstate Arena. Come prepared to get amped the hell up listening to “Carol of the Bells.” (Allstate Arena, 6920 N Mannheim Rd, 3:30pm, 8pm. $46.50-$76.50.)

5. Party off your holiday stress

Christmas can’t put the kibosh on Queen!, Chicago’s best LGBTQ dance party. Sunday night’s “Ho Ho Hoe” edition features special guest the Black Madonna. Come on, you know you’ll need a break from family time. (Smart Bar, 3730 N Clark St, Sun 10pm. $7.)

