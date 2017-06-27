The Hypocrites’ ‘Aristophanesathon’ is on after meeting advance ticket goal

The show will go on: With three days left to go, the Hypocrites met their 2,000-ticket presale goal today for next spring’s Aristophanesathon. Sean Graney’s adaptation of Aristophanes’ 11 surviving comedies will be the theater company’s first production under its new pre-committed producing model. Had the tally of prepaid or pledged ticket sales not broken 2K by Friday, June 30, the Hypocrites had said they would not go forward with the production.

Now that the show is a go, additional tickets remain on sale through Friday for $45; on July 1, the price goes up to $50. The Hypocrites say they will tune the length of the run, opening in April at the Chopin Theatre, to the number of tickets sold; the more demand, the more performances.

In the meantime, the Hypocrites’ 2016 staging of Jaclyn Backhaus’s You on the Moors Now, one of my favorite productions of last year, returns for a two-week run starting Wednesday night as part of Theater on the Lake.

